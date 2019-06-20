Anwar backs Dr M, says no need for DPM and Cabinet reshuffle

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — There is no need to change the deputy prime minister or the existing Cabinet line-up, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today in agreement with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Anwar, who has been described as the prime minister-in-waiting, said he had a brief meeting with Dr Mahathir in Putrajaya before the latter left for Bangkok.

“In that meeting, I stated agreement towards his stand in focusing on the national development programme and that there was no need for a change of the Deputy Prime Minister and the Cabinet,” Anwar wrote on his Facebook page.

Anwar, who is PKR president, is the husband of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

