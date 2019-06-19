Marine police seize contraband cigarettes, fireworks in JB

Region Two marine police commander Assistant Commissioner Paul Khiu Khon Chiang warned that the police will continue to crack down on those who deal in contraband cigarettes. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 19 — Marine police seized today 1,590 packets of contraband cigarettes and fireworks, valued at more than RM16,800 during a raid at Kampung Melayu Majidee here.

The team also arrested three men, aged between 23 and 39, during the 3.15pm raid.

Region Two marine police commander Assistant Commissioner Paul Khiu Khon Chiang said the operation was conducted by three officers and 14 personnel after receiving public information followed by surveillance of the illegal activities on the premises.

“During the raid, further inspection by police found that the premises had a special area at the back which is used to store the contraband cigarettes and also fireworks.

“The value of seized cigarettes is estimated at RM15,467.26, while the fireworks cost RM1,300,” said Khiu in a statement today.

Khiu said that the Region Two marine police are committed to curbing the illegal distribution and sale of contraband cigarettes.

He cautioned criminals that police will continue to launch operations against those who deal in contraband cigarettes.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and the Explosive Act 1957.