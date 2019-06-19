House fire in Klang kills Indonesian woman, son

KLANG, June 19 ― An Indonesian woman and her teenage son were burnt to death in a fire that destroyed four houses in Kampung Sungai Udang here today.

Firefighters found the bodies of Sulastri, 48, and her 18-year-old son Wahyu Mohd Asraf in the bathroom of one of the houses after they had put out the fire which started at about 6.30 am, said Selangor Fire & Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis.

Ten other occupants of the four houses escaped the fire, he told reporters at the scene.

The bodies were sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital here, he said.

Norazam said an initial investigation found that a short circuit triggered the fire in the living room of the house.

Sulastri and Wahyu attempted to flee the house through the rear door but it was locked from the outside and was blocked by one of four motorcycles parked inside the house, he said.

Norazam said firefighters rushed to the scene in three trucks, from the Kota Raja, Sri Andalas and Port Klang fire stations, after being summoned at 6.48am.

He said they brought the fire at the four houses under control in five minutes and put out the blaze about 30 minutes later and prevented it from spreading to other houses nearby.

Sulastri’s elder sister, Saminem Setro, 60, said she knew about the fire from an acquaintance who contacted her at about 8am.

She said she last saw her sister yesterday evening.

“She would drop by my house in Sungai Bertih, Klang, after work at a canteen here. Her son was a mechanic at a workshop near here,” she said. ― Bernama