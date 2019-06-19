110 college students down with food poisoning in Kajang

The students sought treatment at Serdang Hospital after experiencing stomach aches, diarrhoea and vomiting. — Screengrab from Google Street View

SERDANG, June 19 — A total of 110 students from a university college in Bandar Seri Putra, Kajang, Selangor have sought treatment at the Serdang Hospital after experiencing stomach aches, diarrhoea and vomiting due to suspected food poisoning.

They comprised 90 female and 20 male students currently undergoing an induction week programme for diploma and degree courses.

“The students started complaining of abdominal pain and vomiting after Maghrib prayers yesterday and the college management brought them to the Serdang Hospital at 8.30pm for treatment,” said a college official when met by Bernama today.

He said today it was their fourth day of orientation programme.

“Over the course of the induction week, the college sources the meals from an off-campus catering service,” he said adding that all the victims were recovering well after treatment. — Bernama