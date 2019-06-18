Rosmah leaves court after prosecution objects to her presence during Najib’s trial

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is seen at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex June 18, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial was briefly interrupted after prosecutors objected to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s presence when she showed up at the public gallery of the High Court to follow her husband’s court proceedings today.

Clad in a red baju kurung, Rosmah was seated in the front row of the gallery with her lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran when Najib’s trial began shortly after 9.30am.

Realising Rosmah’s presence, ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram briefly interrupted Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s cross examination of the trial’s 39th witness Tan Sri Ismee Ismail.

Sithambaram pointed out that Rosmah has had her statement taken by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and thus, she could potentially be called as a witness to testify.

“Rosmah Mansor is in court. She is a potential witness in this case, her witness statement was recorded.

“We do not wish for any problems later. We do not wish to be seen as being difficult, it is just a matter of procedure,” he told High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex June 18, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Rosmah is usually not present during Najib’s trial and this is a rare appearance by her inside the courtroom for his cases.

Shafee then informed the court that he would leave it to the High Court to make a decision on the matter.

However, before Justice Mohd Nazlan could make a ruling, Rosmah had already stood up and made for the exit accompanied by Kumaraendran.

Rosmah was also heard muttering on her way out of the courtroom.

Najib is currently on trial involving seven charges of abuse of position, criminal breach of trust and money-laundering over RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.