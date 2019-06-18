Prai solar factory workers protest after allegedly labelled as ‘rubbish’ by manager

Factory workers gathered in front of Jinko Solar this morning. ― Picture via Facebook/Penangkini

SEBERANG PERAI, June 18 ― About 200 factory workers at a solar panel manufacturing plant staged a peaceful protest outside the factory gates today after a video clip of a production manager labelling operators as “rubbish” surfaced.

The factory workers started gathering in front of Jinko Solar in Prai at about 8.30am this morning.

The group shouted out demands for an apology from the production manager and refused to disperse until he apologised.

According to Central Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abd Hamid, the protest was due to a video clip which showed the production manager commenting that “factory operators are rubbish”.

The video clip, uploaded on Facebook and spread online, has since been deleted.

“After about an hour, the manager came out to meet with a representative of the workers and publicly apologised,” ACP Nik Ros said.

He said the workers also met with the factory’s management and agreed to disperse with the conditions that the manager publicly apologised, a review of their salaries and allowances and flexible working hours.

“The group dispersed at about 10.30am after reaching an agreement with the factory management,” he said.

He said the workers who were still dissatisfied with the agreement were adviced to lodge police reports.

He said no one was injured and there were no damages to property during the two-hour protest.

It is learnt that some of the factory workers are now in the process of lodging police reports on the incident.