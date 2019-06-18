PAS deputy says Dr M not above calling snap polls to stabilise Pakatan rule

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man predicts that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad may just dissolve Parliament early if he is unable to continue as prime minister. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad may just dissolve Parliament early if he is unable to continue as prime minister, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man predicted as the ruling Pakatan Harapan faces increasing criticism a year after its shock electoral victory.

However, the Islamist lawmaker also said the government is unlikely to risk fresh elections before the expiry of its mandate ― 2023 ― if it is unsure it can retain its power.

“I perceive Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as a determined person, he will strive to stabilise the country, including economic matters and so forth.

“However, if he feels that he could not continue, and a new mandate is required, then it is not impossible that he will dissolve Parliament earlier,” Tuan Ibrahim told Utusan Malaysia in an interview published today.

The Kubang Kerian MP also told the Malay daily that the current sex video scandal that has implicated a minister could be an attempt to divert public attention from the real problems happening in the country.

He said PAS is bracing for general election to be called at any time.

The federal Opposition party is holding its annual general meeting in Pahang this week, and some of the party’s leadership positions will also be open for election.

Datuk Tuan Ibrahim said the assembly will be the best platform for the party to grow stronger, noting that unlike the other political parties, it is not wrecked by infighting.

“This is the best time for us to strengthen the party, as we are not being attacked by opponents and this is the time for us to mobilise party members, and strengthen the branches and party organisation,” he was quoted saying.