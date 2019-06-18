Deputy IGP says may summon other PKR members for questioning in sex video probe

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks to reporters at the Selangor Police Headquarters in Shah Alam June 18, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said he has not ruled out the possibility of calling in more PKR members for questioning to facilitate investigations into the sex videos implicating Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Datuk Mazlan Mansor also did not rule out the possibility that Azmin might be summoned again for a second statement to be recorded.

“I can confirm we have recorded a statement from Azmin and he can be called again... it depends... we need to assess the outcome from investigations.

“We will also call any other quarters including members from PKR for questioning if relevant and needed,” he said after this after the handing over ceremony of 20 Honda CBR 250 motorcycles to the police force by MRCB George Kent at the Selangor police headquarters in Shah Alam.

When asked if the police have identified the mastermind behind the sex video leak as alleged by Bersatu leader Tan Sri Rais Yatim, Mazlan replied reporters, “That, you ask him.”

Two days ago, Rais said that the police know the identity of the mastermind behind the sex video leak and have informed the prime minister on the matter.

Yesterday, Mazlan said 17 police reports have been lodged to date since the videos were first leaked last week, with more than 21 statements recorded.

Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, has been implicated in a three-minute video clip, featuring two men having sex, that was leaked earlier this week.

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, a PKR member and senior aide to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, has accused Azmin of being his sexual partner in the videos.

Azmin has denied he was one of the men in the clip and called for investigations into claims that his own party members may have leaked the sex videos implicating him.

Azmin had pointed out that the sex videos were circulated through a WhatsApp group that contained the phone numbers of PKR division leaders and lower-rank office bearers.

National newswire Bernama reported PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as saying, however, that it was not difficult to access the phone numbers of party leaders at the national, state, and branch levels, given that such data was requested during the previous party elections.

Police have already questioned Haziq and released him on bail on Saturday.