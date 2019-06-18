Bank Negara appoints Aznan Abdul Aziz as new assistant governor

Aznan Abdul Aziz has been appointed as Bank Negara Malaysia’s new Assistant Governor. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 ― Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has appointed Aznan Abdul Aziz as its new Assistant Governor effective, July 1, 2019.

In a statement here, the central bank said Aznan would be responsible for the Payments Oversight, Financial Conglomerates Supervision, Banking Supervision, Insurance and Takaful Supervision as well as Risk Specialist and Technology Supervision Departments.

Prior to his appointment, he served in several departments in the BNM.

These included Financial Conglomerates Supervision, Governor’s Office, Islamic Banking and Takaful, Financial Surveillance, Financial Sector Development, Financial Intelligence and Bank Regulation Departments, it said.

Aznan holds a degree in Economics and Accounting from the University of Bristol, United Kingdom. ― Bernama