10, including four children, injured in 14-vehicle NKVE pile-up

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — A total of 10 individuals including four children were injured in an accident involving 14 vehicles at KM457.8 of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) northbound heading to Klang early this morning.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said in the midnight incident, all 10 victims, aged four to 44, sustained minor injuries, while others escaped unhurt.

He said the accident occurred when the driver of a lorry carrying vegetables was believed to have lost control of the vehicle before it skidded and crashed into several vehicles.

“The accident also involved a Proton Preve car owned by the Royal Malaysia Police and a Proton Saga car belonging to the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“All victims were taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment and allowed to return home,” he said in a statement today.

He said the lorry driver, 36, was detained to assist with investigations and the case was investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama