Source rubbishes Raja Petra’s bid to link Anwar’s pol sec to Azmin’s sex video accuser

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — There is no truth to Raja Petra Kamarudin’s claim that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary was involved in trying to help Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz leave the country for a purported “safe house” in the Philippines, a source close to PKR said today.

The source who asked not to be named but only to be cited as close to Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, the political secretary to the PKR president, denied the fugitive blogger’s recent allegation surrounding the sex scandal gripping the Pakatan Harapan party.

“False accusation... Farhash in town,” the source told Malay Mail in a brief WhatsApp message when contacted, indicating that the latter has nothing to do with Haziq — the man who has claimed to have had sex with PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Raja Petra recently tweeted that Haziq who was arrested last Friday at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport departure hall, was with Farhash and that both men were “on their way to a safe house in Manila which Anwar had arranged for Haziq”.

The blogger did not provide any evidence to substantiate his claim.

Malay Mail tried but could not reach Farhash who is also Perak PKR chief for comment directly.

Haziq, a Sarawakian and Santubong PKR member, is at the centre of a scandal that has implicated Azmin who is also economic affairs minister, claiming the latter to have had video recorded their sexual trysts on four separate occasions.

Haziq, who has been suspended from his duties as senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, had made the claim on a Facebook page.

Azmin has denied the allegations, saying he is a victim of political mudslinging in a bid to end his career.

The sex videos were reportedly leaked to the media on social messaging platform WhatsApp.

On June 14, police arrested Haziq at the airport while he was attempting to fly to Manila in the Philippines, to have him assist in the investigations over the sex video.

Bukit Aman said Haziq was being investigated over four alleged offences, including the controversial Section 377B of the Penal Code for “committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature” which carries the penalty of a maximum 20-year jail term and caning.

Haziq was also probed under Section 292 of the Penal Code for allegedly distributing pornographic materials that carries a punishment of maximum three years’ jail or fine, or both; and Section 504 of the same Code for alleged “intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace” that is punishable by jail up to two years, or fine, or both.

Haziq was also investigated under Section 2033 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, for alleged “improper use of network facilities or network service”, punishable by a maximum RM50,000 fine, a maximum one-year jail term, or both.

Haziq was released from police custody on June 15.