Proton Persona driver dies after car collides with lorry in Pagoh

The badly damaged Proton Persona car that was earlier involved in an accident with a five-tonne lorry along Jalan Muar-Labis in Pagoh near Muar today. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

MUAR, June 17 — A 31-year-old man was killed when his Proton Persona collided with a five-tonne lorry in front of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsan Perdana along Jalan Muar-Labis in Pagoh near here early this morning.

The deceased, identified as Harith Iskandar Mohd Din, was pinned to his seat and died from severe head and body injuries in the 6.50am incident.

The lorry driver escaped unhurt.

Malay Mail understand Harith was traveling from Muar to Pagoh before colliding with the lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Pagoh Fire and Rescue operations commander Izwani Abdul Hamid said a total of 15 firemen including seven from the nearby Bukit Gambir fire station were immediately deployed to the location after receiving a distress call at 7.04am.

“Upon arrival, we found that the accident involved a five-tonne-lorry truck and a Proton Persona car where the driver was pinned inside and died,” he said in a statement.

Izwani said the firemen took about 10 minutes to remove the two drivers from within their vehicles.

He said Harith’s body is now in police custody for further action.