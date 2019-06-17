Perak Amanah leader accuses PAS of insulting young voters

Amanah’s Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim today alleged that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had insulted young voters who helped elect Pakatan Harapan into power last year. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 17 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had insulted young voters who helped elect Pakatan Harapan (PH) into power last year, Amanah’s Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim alleged today.

The Perak Amanah Youth chief was commenting on the Islamist party leader’s reported remarks that allegedly disparaged 30 per cent of young voters for purportedly being studious on social media but were religiously ignorant.

“It is only through the vote that they could save the country from continuing to be trapped in mountains of debt, corruption and misuse of power,” Hasnul said in a statement.

Last Saturday, New Straits Times reported Abdul Hadi saying that 30 per cent of the youths who voted for PH in the last general election did not study the Quran, did not study religion but studied via mobile phone, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Hasnul, who is also state councillor for communications, multimedia, NGOs and cooperatives development, said Abdul Hadi’s statement proved that PAS is a party that would not hesitate to scorn people who do not support them.

“The statement is also aimed at making members feel good that they are the ones who studied the Quran,” he added.

Hasnul said Abdul Hadi’s statement did not reflect a good religious teacher.

“The youths are those who followed the latest issues and studies reports in the country and overseas on scandals such as 1MDB which threw the country into economic chaos. They are the ones who love the country,” he said.

Hasnul said ironically, PAS as a group who studied the Quran could conspire with Barisan Nasional in the name of Malay unity when nearly all institutions such as Tabung Haji, Felda, Mara, Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP), Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and others had been destroyed during BN’s rule.

“We would like to advise him to respect the democratic rights of all people and not show his holier than thou attitude when face with political challenges. This is an immature attitude and against the mature political ideas as fought by PAS previously,” he said.

Hasnul said Abdul Hadi should also tender an open apology to young voters if he has any pride in himself as he had insulted the young voters and voters who voted for PH.