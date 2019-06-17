Melaka CM Adly to defend Amanah Melaka chairman, national committee member posts

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said today he intends to defend the post of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Melaka chairman at the party elections to be held in December. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, June 17 — Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said today he intends to defend the post of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Melaka chairman at the party elections to be held in December.

He also said that he will defend the post of Amanah committee member at the national level.

“I have no intention of contesting any other post, at the branch or divisional levels,” he told reporters when attending an ‘open house’ of the Melaka Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIM) here.

He was responding to a question whether he will heed the request of Amanah grassroots members and contest a national-level post.

Adly, who is also chairman of the Melaka Islamic Religious Affairs Council (MAIM), said the proposed Department of Islamic Education is still at the stage of discussion.

“MAIM is engaged in discussions on various aspects of the matter and the plan of action will be finalised this year itself,” he said.

On another matter, he said the Kampung Hulu Mosque Complex, comprising 36 rooms for accommodation and a hall, costing RM7.4 million is 90 per cent complete.

He also said that the state government had yet to decide on the development model for the complex, whether it will be used as a training centre or a budget hotel. — Bernama