After meeting Agong, Azmin says he’ll follow royal’s advice

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in a meeting with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara June 17, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Mohamed Azmin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Beleaguered minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara, saying he would follow the latter’s advice and guidance.

Azmin also said the Economic Affairs Ministry which he heads will seize opportunities from Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s recent visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Bilateral economic relations between Malaysia and UAE will be enhanced across various sectors for value-added economic collaboration,” Azmin tweeted.

Menjunjung kasih KDYMM SPB Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah atas perkenan menerima menghadap patik di Istana Negara. Titah nasihat dan pedoman KDYMM SPB Tuanku akan patik junjung sentiasa. #MEA pic.twitter.com/83YMzd4Xxn — Mohamed Azmin Ali (@AzminAli) 17 June 2019

PKR deputy president Azmin was implicated in a sex scandal after a PKR member, who was an aide to a deputy minister, claimed that he and Azmin were the men depicted having sex in several videos leaked online last week.