Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

After meeting Agong, Azmin says he’ll follow royal’s advice

Published 12 minutes ago on 17 June 2019

BY BOO SU-LYN

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in a meeting with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara June 17, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Mohamed Azmin Ali
Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in a meeting with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara June 17, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Mohamed Azmin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Beleaguered minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara, saying he would follow the latter’s advice and guidance.

Azmin also said the Economic Affairs Ministry which he heads will seize opportunities from Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s recent visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Bilateral economic relations between Malaysia and UAE will be enhanced across various sectors for value-added economic collaboration,” Azmin tweeted.

PKR deputy president Azmin was implicated in a sex scandal after a PKR member, who was an aide to a deputy minister, claimed that he and Azmin were the men depicted having sex in several videos leaked online last week.

Related Articles

In Malaysia