Selangor F&B outlets prohibited from providing straws freely from July 1, says Hee

Plastic straws are seen at restaurant in Kuala Lumpur September 22, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 16 — All food and beverage outlets including restaurants in Selangor are prohibited from providing plastic straws at the counter to be freely picked up by customers from July 1.

Hee Loy Sian, state Environment, Green Technology, Science and Consumer Affairs Committee Chairman Hee Loy Sian said the implementation of the policy on reducing the use of the plastic straws was approved by the State Executive Council (MMKN) on Wednesday.

However, he said plastic straws would only be given at the request of the customer for each ordered drink.

He said all local authorities (PBTs) would also include the ban in the Terms of Business Licence Application when restaurant operators submit new applications or renew their business licence.

“The main objective of this policy is to educate and increase the level of awareness of residents in Selangor on the long-term impact of the use of plastic in particular the plastic straws on health and the environment.

“The implementation of this policy is expected to help the government to control the increasingly significant environmental pollution and encourage recycling or reuse to maintain environmental cleanliness in Selangor,” he said in a statement here.

He explained that the implementation of the policy was in line with the ongoing plastic campaign in Selangor, in line with the Government’s intention to reduce the use of single-use plastics such as plastic bags, polystyrene, coverings or plastic food coatings, disposable plastic materials and so on.

Hee added that the state government through the PBT will monitor the implementation of the policy and all food and beverage outlet operators are urged to provide cooperation and assistance in order to achieve the objective of reducing the use of plastic in the state.

He said the state government was also very proud and thankful that many food and beverage outlet operators had implemented such initiatives in reducing the use of plastic including no longer providing plastic straws to consumers automatically.

“In fact, there are also food, beverage and restaurant premises using paper or bamboo straws and distributing free stainless steel straws to the public and so on.

“Therefore, the public are also encouraged to bring their own reusable food and drink containers and straws,” he said.

Hee said the state government would always step up efforts to ensure Selangor became a cleaner, beautiful, green and environmentally friendly state.

He also encouraged the public to give suggestions and opinions on the implementation of the campaign and policy regarding plastic use to any department and government agency besides contacting directly the Exco office for the purpose.

“Every proposal or opinion will be given consideration and studied so that this government’s campaign or policy will be successful,” he said. — Bernama