Federal govt willing to consider funding for PTMP if sought, says finance minister

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng visits Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Nyior in Butterworth June 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

BUTTERWORTH, June 16 — The federal government is willing to consider if the Penang government makes an application for funding to proceed with the Penang Transport Master Plan, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Lim, who is also Bagan MP, said the Finance Ministry would study the application first before making any announcement on the matter because all aspects had to be considered.

“I feel it should be done in stages, including discussions on the “financial architecture” before an application (for funding) is forwarded to the federal government,” he told reporters after making a visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Nyior here today.

Lim was responding to a statement by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow that the state government might seek funding from the federal government to implement the Plan.

He said discussions on the project should be done in a structured manner in accordance to procedures and any announcements to be made should only come after they are settled.

“We do work seriously and when there is an outcome only then we make an announcement. Everything will be checked and taken into consideration,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lim said he would try to find funding for SK Sungai Nyior, whose building has come under termite attack, the roof is leaking and its classroom equipment are outdated.

He said most of the schools in the Bagan constituency had not received allocations for maintenance in a long time and that he would do his best to secure funding to rectify the situation.

SK Sungai Nyior which dates back to 1989 has 102 pupils, 18 teachers, three support staff and two cleaners. — Bernama