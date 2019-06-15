Three Michelin-starred Hong Kong chef Alvin Leung-linked Chinese restaurant to open at Resorts World Genting

Fuhu Restaurant & Bar is a partnership with chef Alvin Leung (pic) who is famous for his three Michelin-starred Bo Innovation in Hong Kong. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 -- Heads up, everyone! We will soon be getting a modern Chinese restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Alvin Leung, thanks to the Zouk Group.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Zouk Group Chief Executive Officer Andrew Li confirmed that they will be opening Fuhu Restaurant & Bar (Fuhu) at Resorts World Genting in the third quarter of the year.

The restaurant is a partnership with Leung who is famous for his three Michelin-starred Bo Innovation in Hong Kong.

Leung who is also known as "The Demon Chef" also has two restaurants in Singapore.

Currently he is one of the judges on television series MasterChef Canada and he has just published My Hong Kong, his long-awaited cookbook..

Leung is best known for modernising Chinese cuisine with molecular gastronomy.

In his early days, everyone talked about his famous "Sex on the beach" dish, where he served an edible pink condom (made with konjac and kappa) filled with honey and ham on shiitake mushroom "sand."

The dish was created to raise awareness for HIV and AIDS, where the proceeds went to an AIDS Concern in Hong Kong.

Fuhu which means "lucky tiger" in Chinese is also expected to be introduced to Genting's new cruise ships and the upcoming Resorts World Las Vegas.

Li had described to The Straits Times that the food served at Fuhu will be Chinese dishes found in the United Kingdom like lobster noodles and crispy aromatic duck, but given a twist to make it show worthy.

This foray into food and beverage by the Zouk Group is part of their transformation from a nightlife operator to a lifestyle brand. The club is currently owned by Genting Hong Kong, after it was sold to them in 2015.

In addition, the Zouk Group also announced that they will be bringing in popular US burger joint Five Guys to Singapore.

There was no confirmation whether Five Guys will be coming to Malaysia but a previous news report in Singapore's 8 Days said there are also plans to open here.