Immigration Dept detain 130 foreign nationals for various offences

KAJANG, June 15 — A total of 130 foreign nationals were detained for various offences in an Integrated Operation by the Immigration Department in Kajang and Puchong, last night.

Immigration Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said that in the raid on 53 units of condominiums in Kajang, the department detained 78 Nigerian nationals, six Philippine nationals and an Indian and a Pakistani national each as well as four children aged between one and three years old.

He said another 40 foreigners were detained in an operation in a residential area in Puchong namely from Nepal, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Tanzania and Kenya.

“They were all found to have committed various offences including not having personal travelling documents, overstaying, abuse of passes, expiry of validity of student and tourist passes as well as indulging in business.

“We also found some of these foreign nationals were suspected to be involved in on-line scamming activities following the discovery of laptops containing doubtful information.

“The matter would be handed over to the police for further action,” he told reporters after the conclusion of the Integrated Operation.

The operation was participated by 96 immigration officers, 15 officers from the National Registration Department and five members of the Civil Defence Force beginning at 10.30 last night and ending about four hours later.

Khairul Dzaimee said members of the raiding party had to break open the door of houses occupied by the foreigners as they refused to cooperate.

He said all the foreign nationals detained were aged between one and 66 years and were taken to the Immigration lock-up in Putrajaya before being sent to the Immigration Detention Depot in Bukit Jalil or Semenyih, Selangor. — Bernama