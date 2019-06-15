Haziq arrested en route to Manila, faces investigations under multiple offences

Haziq has made a confession via a video on social media that he was in a video showing two men engaging in sexual acts. — Facebook screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The police said last night that Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who confessed to his role in a series of sex videos with a federal minister, was detained at the Kuala Lumpur International AIrport (KLIA) while waiting for a flight to Manila.

According to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed, he was arrested at 6pm, and faced investigations over four alleged offences including the controversial Section 377B of the Penal Code for “committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature”.

“When the arrest was made, suspect was at the international departure terminal. Based on his flight ticket, suspect was scheduled to leave for Manila,” he said in a statement.

It is unsure why Haziq was leaving for Manila.

Huzir said that under Section 377B of the Penal Code, a suspect who is found guilty may face prison up to 20 years, and caning.

Besides that, Haziq is also investigated under Section 292 of the same Code for allegedly distributing pornographic materials that carries a punishment of jail up to three years, or fine, or both.

He is also investigated under Section 504 of the same Code, for alleged “intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace”, punishable by jail up to two years, or fine, or both.

Lastly, Haziq is being investigated under Section 2033 of the Communications and Multiment Act 1998, for alleged “improper use of network facilities or network service”, punishable by fine not more than RM50,000, jail not more than one year, or both.

Haziq Abdullah has made a confession via a video on social media that he was in a video showing two men engaging in sexual acts. He also alleged that the other person was Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Azmin has categorically denied the allegation, saying it was made to tarnish his reputation and destroy his political career.