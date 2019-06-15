After Apandi, Kit Siang moots probe on ex-IGP over 1MDB scandal

Former IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar had led a special task force that was formed ostensibly to investigate 1MDB at the time but which ended up pursuing complainants and investigators instead.— File picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Lim Kit Siang expanded today his call for investigations against former government officials over alleged complicity in the 1MDB scandal, this time adding former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar to the list.

After prodding the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) about a dormant report against former attorney general Tan Sri Apandi Ali yesterday, Lim said Khalid’s role in the global corruption scandal must also be examined.

Khalid had led a special task force that was formed ostensibly to investigate 1MDB at the time but which ended up pursuing complainants and investigators instead.

“Investigations should be initiated to establish whether Khalid, as the then inspector-general of police and a member of the Special Task Force of four Tan Sris (attorney general, police, MACC and Bank Negara) on the 1MDB scandal, was responsible for the series of events known as the ‘Week of Long Knives July/August 2015’...” Lim said in a statement.

The Iskandar Puteri MP is on a campaign to push authorities into investigating the events of 2015 and 2016 when former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak replaced key officials at the Attorney General’s Chambers, the police, MACC, and Bank Negara Malaysia.

Najib also sacked Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as his deputy and removed Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as a Cabinet member. Both men later left Umno to join other parties that eventually won last year’s general election.

Today, Lim said he will also ask Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad whether comprehensive investigations will be launched into Najib’s actions in 2015 as well as for measures to prevent a recurrence.

“In the New Malaysia which Pakatan Harapan wants to build after the 14th General Election, no person is above the law however high his office or status, whether as prime minister, cabinet minister, attorney general and high officers of state.”

Yesterday, Lim reminded the MACC that it received a report in 2016 accusing Apandi of abuse in the latter’s decision to clear Najib of any wrongdoing in the 1MDB scandal.

Najib is currently facing dozens of charges related to the scandal after investigations were relaunched following Barisan Nasional’s defeat in last year’s general election.

The Pakatan Harapan government removed Apandi as the AG last year and replaced him with Tommy Thomas.