Abdul Hadi: PAS-Umno negotiations include matters on GE15

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang delivers a speech at the PAS Dewan Muslimat annual assembly in Kuantan June 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 15 — The PAS-Umno collaboration now includes negotiations to face the 15th General Election, said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said the matter was based on recent development that saw their collaboration had resulted in them winning a series of by-elections.

“The main committee (PAS-Umno collaboration) is constantly in the process of negotiating and enhancing cooperation in stages and it is up to them to finalise the matter.

“Among the things that have not yet been finalised are on the allocation of seats, candidates and other matters related to the 15th General Election which require detailed study to ensure our victory,” he told a press conference after launching the PAS Dewan Muslimat annual assembly here today.

It is attended by 758 delegates from 179 areas, led by PAS Dewan Muslimat chief Nuridah Mohd Salleh. — Bernama