Melaka govt to offer micro-financing for small businesses next year, says chief minister

MELAKA, June 14 ― The Melaka state government, through Amanah Finance House Bhd, will offer micro-financing of between RM3,000 and RM50,000 to small businesses from early next year, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

This would help to ease the burden of the small entrepreneurs, especially those who are just entering the business world, he said.

The move is in line with the state government's initiative to widen the types of financing available for the people of Melaka, he told reporters after the Meet the People programme here today.

“Micro-credit will be introduced to the small entrepreneurs besides housing loans, which are being offered as starters, and the financing model is still being studied.

“We will look at various aspects, particularly the suitable interest rates for the loans offered,” Adly said.

During today's programme, 36 complaints were received on various issues, including land, business loans and education. ― Bernama