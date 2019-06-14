Kuching cops deny storming Haziq Aziz’s dad’s home

Police have detained Haziq to help in investigation into the case of the sex video which he claimed to have featured in. — Facebook screencap

KUCHING, June 14 ― Kuching district police today denied that a team of five policemen had forced their way into the house of Abdul Aziz Ibrahim, the father of Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah at Petra Jaya near here yesterday.

The district police chief acting Assistant Commissioner Awang Din Awang Gani said the five followed the standard operating procedure (SOP) when they went to the house as part of their investigation into a report lodged at the Kajang district police headquarters earlier in the day.

He also denied that the five ― two senior officers and two lower-ranked personnel ― were abusing their power as alleged by Abdul Aziz in his report lodged at the Kuching district police.

Awang Din said the district police had received instructions from the investigation unit of Bukit Aman federal police headquarters to look for Haziq for the purpose of recording his statement and his family members in relation to a report lodged in Kajang, Selangor.

He said a case of this nature did not need any warrant and could be investigated under Section 377B of the Penal Code.

“Apart from that, the case can also be investigated under Sections 504 and 292 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Act 1998,” he said in a statement this evening.

Awang Din said the district police, after receiving instructions from Bukit Aman, assigned a team of five police personnel to go to the house of Abdul Aziz in Petra Jaya and arrived about 5.20pm yesterday.

“After waiting for a few minutes, they decided to enter the compound of the house when there was no response from the occupants,” he said, adding they opened the gates since they were not locked.

Awang Din said on reaching the door of the house, the team leader then called out the occupants to open the door, only then Aziz appeared.

He said the team leader then identified themselves as policemen and showed Aziz their authority cards to him.

He said Aziz then invited them to come inside the house, and they were treated well by Aziz and another member of the family, including allowing the police to search the house for Haziq.

After Aziz’s statement had been recorded, the five then went back to the district police headquarters.

Awang Din said Aziz lodged a report with the district police about 1.13am early today, claiming that the five had barged into the house.

Aziz, 53, also claimed the five did not show their police cards when they showed up at the house, but believed they were policemen since they arrived in police vehicle.

The police said tonight they have detained Haziq to help in investigation into the case of the sex video which he claimed to have featured in.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the senior private secretary to the deputy primary industries minister was detained at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport this afternoon.