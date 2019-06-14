Follow PM’s advice and stay away from gutter politics, Azmin tells public

Azmin said the focus should be on guiding the country towards prosperity and not getting involved with dirty politics. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has advised the public to follow the advice of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to stay away from gutter politics and instead focus on improving the nation.

Azmin said the focus should be on guiding the country towards prosperity and not getting involved with dirty politics.

“I am very thankful to the PM who gave out a stern statement to stop this style of filthy and disgusting politics.

“As a new government given the mandate by the people after 61 years of independence, in return, we have the responsibility to give them the best governance,” he said after attending the Selangor state secretary Hari Raya open house celebrations in Shah Alam.

The comments came when asked to respond to rumours concerning the future of his position in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, after recently being implicated in several sex videos together with Santubong PKR member Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

Azmin had previously denied the accusations, calling it a “nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character”.

“People are also relying on the Pakatan Harapan government for politics of value and of clear principles, and we will not be involved with degrading works like this.

“I hope the comments and advice given by the prime minister will be taken seriously,” he said today.

Azmin said he was made to understand that his political secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham had already gone to record his statement with police today.