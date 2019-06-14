Five police personnel remanded for drugs in Melaka

Melaka Police Chief Datuk Raja Shahrom Raja Abdullah said four of the police personnel were detained in Melaka while another was stationed in Kuala Pilah, Negri Sembilan. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, June 14 — Five police personnel were remanded three days to help in the investigations in a case of drug possession in a raid in a nightclub at Bandar Hilir here yesterday.

The remand order until Sunday for the suspects, aged between 23 and 34, was issued by Magistrate Court Assistant Registrar Mohd Anuar Ostadi at the Melaka Court Complex, Ayer Keroh here today.

The detention was to assist in the investigations under Section 12(3) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Earlier, the five suspects who wore T-shirts and jeans, arrived at the court compound at about 8.30am, escorted by other police staff.

Meanwhile, Melaka Police Chief Datuk Raja Shahrom Raja Abdullah, when contacted, said four of the police personnel were detained in Melaka while another was stationed in Kuala Pilah, Negri Sembilan.

He said the five suspects were detained by the Intelligence Team of the Melaka Contingent Police Headquarters, assisted by the Melaka Tengah District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (BSJND), in a raid at an entertainment centre at about 10.30 am yesterday.

“Following a check of a karaoke room in the entertainment centre, police found a transparent packet containing the drug ketamine.

“Items connected to the case and seven suspects who were in the room, including five from the police force, were taken to the Melaka Tengah BSJND office for further action,” he said.

Raja Shahrom said urine tests were conducted on the suspects and six were found to be positive for drugs.

“I view this case seriously and we find it to be very sad because as members of law enforcement, they should be free of criminal activities, misdemeanour and drug abuse.

“I hope this incident will be a lesson to all police staff and officers not to commit such crimes,” he said. — Bernama