Dr M banking on young generation to create bright future for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has called on the young generation to learn and grasp every kind of knowledge to transform Malaysia into a developed country.

Dr Mahathir, who is scheduled to meet students from the United Kingdom and Eire Council of Malaysian Students (UKEC) during his three-day working visit to the United Kingdom beginning tomorrow, reminded the young generation that they must acquire skills and strengthen their inner character as well as hold firm to religion and noble values.

Dr Mahathir said as a large number of his generation would be gone, he was banking on the younger generation to create a bright future for Malaysia and urged them to reject corruption firmly and inculcate truth, honesty and justice.

“Whose hands would we leave the fate of this nation to, if not to the young generation? Let us work together and unite to create a bright future for Malaysia,” he said on his Instagram today.

Dr Mahathir’s itinerary during the working visit includes delivering a talk titled “Democracy in Malaysia and South-east Asia” at the Cambridge Union on June 16, which is expected to attract well-known UK personalities and academicians as well as students from higher learning institutions.

He is also scheduled to meet students from UKEC as well as Malaysians residing in the UK at an Aidilfitri event to be hosted by the Malaysian High Commission in London.

Dr Mahathir is also slated to attend the Human Life Advancement Foundation (HLAF) Board of Directors meeting. Founded in 2011, the HLAF is an international organisation which is active in the fields of education, technology transfer and sustainable development.

Wisma Putra said the working visit would ensure that the bonds of friendship between Malaysia and the UK remained strong for the benefit of both nations.

Dr Mahathir will be accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and senior government officials. — Bernama