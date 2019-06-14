Bus driver claims trial to causing passenger’s death, injuring eight others in Nilai crash

Othman Iberahim arrives at the Special Traffic Court in Seremban June 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, June 14 — A stage bus driver was charged in the Special Traffic Court here today with nine counts of causing the death of a teenager and injuring eight others in an accident with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at Jalan Pantai-Bukit Tangga, Nilai on May 23.

The accused, Othman Iberahim, 51, however pleaded not guilty to all the charges read out to him before Magistrate Norzaliza Tesmin.

On the first count he was accused of driving in a reckless manner and endangering other road users which resulted in the death of Muhammad Firdaus Syahrul Azam, 17.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 (Act 333) which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to RM20,000, upon conviction.

On the second to ninth counts, he was charged with careless and inconsiderate driving causing injuries to Iman Danial Abdullah, 17; R. Mahendran, 14; Nur Aina Syazwani Nazri Ismail, 17; R. Janagan, 16; K. Sharveswary, 15; Nurin Ainun Nabilah Fauji, 17; Nurul Farah Izzati Mohd Nor, 17; and Nur Anis Nabilah Mohd Faizal, 17.

The offence is punishable under Section 43 (1) of the Road transport Act 1987 which provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000 and imprisonment of up to 12 months, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutors Rahimah Abd Majid and Sharifah Nur Amirah Syed Ahmad Yunus conducted the prosecution while the accused was not represented.

Magistrate Norzaliza granted the accused bail of RM22,000 for all the charges; RM6,000 with one surety and his driving licence suspended until disposal of the case for the first charge and RM2,000 with one surety each for the remaining eight charges.

The court fixed July 19 for remention of the case and submission of documents. — Bernama