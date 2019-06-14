Azmin’s aide accuses Haziq of lodging false report with police over meeting

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s political secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham (centre) said he filed a counter-report with the police in Putrajaya this afternoon over Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz's alleged fabrication. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz fabricated claims in his police report alleging that Muhammad Hilman Idham threatened him when they met over sex videos implicating Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, the minister’s aide asserted today.

Hilman said he filed a counter-report with the police in Putrajaya this afternoon over Haziq’s alleged fabrication.

“I wish to strongly deny the report and stress that it is a false report,” he said in a statement issued by Azmin’s ministry.

“In the meeting, Haziq stated to me that he was a victim of dirty political machinations to oust Azmin. He also stated that the videos were false and denied he was one of the characters in the.”

The political secretary to Azmin also confirmed that Haziq had asked to consult with the latter’s parents, but denied the latter’s claim that Hilman then threatened him when he did so.

Hilman asserted today that he had agreed with Haziq’s request and urged him to be patient.

“I even advised him that to face such slander, family was an important element whose feelings and dignity must be preserved.”

Yesterday, Hilman also lodged reports with the police and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) over the first sex videos, during which he confirmed meeting Haziq before the scandal erupted.

The videos were first spread on Tuesday to journalists on a WhatsApp group created just for it and where several screenshots of purported bank transactions with Azmin’s name were also attached.

Later the same day, Haziq, the senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, allegedly admitted on his Facebook page to being the other person in the video.

Yesterday, Shamsul announced that Haziq has been suspended and ordered to show cause for dereliction.

Azmin has rejected the videos as fake and an attempt to assassinate his career and character while Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has also dismissed their authenticity.