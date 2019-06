Datuk Lee Chong Wei wipes away tears during a news conference to announce his retirement in Putrajaya June 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Teary-eyed, Malaysia’s number one badminton player Datuk Lee Chong Wei formally announced his retirement from the game today.

Hailed a national hero, his sports career spanned 19 years.

Also present at the news conference were Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and his deputy Steven Sim.

MORE TO COME