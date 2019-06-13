IGP: Cops will keep hands off task force on Pastor Koh, Amri’s enforced disappearances

The wives of the missing activists, Norhayati Mohd Arifin and Susanna Liew, attend the announcement of Suhakam’s public inquiry findings into the disappearances of pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat in Kuala Lumpur April 3, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The police will not in any way be involved in the special task force set up to look into the disappearances of Pastor Koh Keng Joo and Perlis social activist Amri Che Mat.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador also said that any statement on the task force will come from the Home Ministry.

“The police will not be involved (in the task force), if we (police) are involved, it (task force) will appear lopsided and the public will not have any faith in it so it’s for the Home Ministry (to handle),” he told Bernama, here today.

In April, Suhakam, in its findings from an inquiry panel looking into Koh and Amri’s disappearances, held state agents, namely the Special Branch responsible, following which on May 23, the government said there will be a special task force set up to look into the panel’s findings.

Koh, 64, is reported to have been abducted by a group of masked men in Kelana Jaya, near here, on February 13, 2017 while Amri, 44, the co-founder of non-governmental organisation Perlis Hope, went missing on November 24, 2016. — Bernama