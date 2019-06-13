Azmin's pol-sec opens way for police, religious authorities to probe sex vids

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s political secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham holds up a copy of the police report at the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department in Putrajaya June 13,2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, June 13 — Gombak Setia assemblyman Muhammad Hilman Idham lodged reports with the police and religious authorities today to formally trigger their investigations into sex videos implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and an aide to a deputy minister.

Hilman, who is also Azmin’s political secretary, filed the reports separately this morning over the video clips that began circulating on the WhatsApp messaging service at 1.30am on Tuesday morning.

"I have lodged my report with the police and they have recorded my statement as a police witness. We will give our full cooperation to the police and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) on all investigations.

"I am confident that these are false and evil accusations designed to tarnish the good name of Datuk Seri Azmin and I firmly state that this is an evil conspiracy to halt Azmin's political career and his success as economic affairs minister," said Hilman.

The PKR Youth deputy chief explained that he lodged the reports in his capacity as Azmin's political secretary.

The qazf report was filed at the Jawi office in Putrajaya at around 11.45am while the police report was lodged with the Putrajaya police headquarter's Criminal Investigations Department earlier.

Qazf is an Islamic term for when a person accuses another of adultery without the support of four male Muslim witnesses of impeccable character. It is considered a Shariah offence in Malaysia.

When asked if the reports were over the videos or Mohd Haziq Abdul Aziz’s confession to being the other person in the clips, Hilman said it was for the former.

Hilman added that the authorities should now be given space to investigate the videos and related allegations.

Aside from the two reports lodged today, Umno leader Datuk Lokman Noor Adam also filed a related complaint with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday, although his report was aimed at Azmin.

The videos were first spread to journalists on a WhatsApp group created just for it and where several screenshots of purported bank transactions with Azmin’s name were also attached.

Later the same day, Haziq, the senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, allegedly admitted on his Facebook page to being the other person in the video.

Yesterday, Azmin rejected the videos as fake and an attempt to assassinate his career and character while Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also dismissed their authenticity last night.

Touching on Haziq's membership in PKR, Hilman said it was up to the party's secretary-general to decide.