Azmin’s aide says met real Haziq after viral video, mum on claims

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s political secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham speaks to reporters after filing a ‘qazf’ report at the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department in Putrajaya June 13,2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, June 13 — Muhammad Hilman Idham, political secretary to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, today admitted to meeting the real Haziq Aziz, who confessed to a sex video that implicated the economic affairs minister.

Hilman, who is also Gombak Setia state assemblyman, said the meeting took place at the Zest Restaurant in Marriot Putrajaya here and that he had included the details of what transpired in his police report filed earlier this morning.

“Yes,” Hilman replied when reporters asked if he met with the real Haziq.

“I have submitted the details of the meeting to the police,” he added.

He declined to elaborate, saying it was better to allow the police to conduct their investigation.

Haziq, who is also the aide to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, had confessed in a Facebook post that he was one of the two men involved in the viral gay sex video which went viral on early Tuesday morning while the other man resembled Azmin.

In a new Facebook post today, Haziq hit out at Azmin, accusing the minister of trying to silence him through Hilman.

“I have been accused of having a political agenda by the prime minister after making the confession. I was scared and the only comfort I received from you was when you sent Hilman to meet me at Zest Restaurant in Marriot Putrajaya on that fateful day. I waited for an hour and it felt like I was a mere afterthought.

“He forced me to deny that it was you in the viral video and asked me to lie for you. I asked for more time to consult my parents and this angered him. After I refused he made threats and said ‘this’ will be shut down within 48 hours with or without my help to lie.

“It broke me that Azmin Ali, the man I looked up to chose to tie his loose ends rather than owning up to his mistakes.

“I know you are a sick man because only you could have recorded the videos for personal collection after inviting me to your hotel room on all occasions,” Haziq said in his Facebook post.

Haziq also made claims that he had other encounters with Azmin starting from three years ago at the Grand Continental in Kuching, followed by Pullman Kuching in October last year and at the Grand Hyatt in Kuala Lumpur in March.