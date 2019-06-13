Dr M: If gutter politics continues, my turn as video victim may come after Azmin

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters during the ‘Malam Sejuta Kenangan’ event at the Setia City Convention Centre in Setia Alam June 12, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, June 13 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said last night that he may be the next victim if gutter politics continues in the country.

The prime minister was responding to a series of sex videos that have implicated Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali that emerged two days ago, causing much political uproar.

But Dr Mahathir said such videos were clearly created with a political agenda as they can be easily staged with the current existing advanced technology.

“Nowadays you can produce all kinds of pictures if you are clever enough.

“One day you may also see my picture like that. It would be very funny,” he told reporters after a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia dinner event here.

Dr Mahathir said the culprits who “cooked up” the release of the videos have a political agenda and said those who cannot “win the fight” against somebody should not resort to dirty tactics.

He also said the other party involved in the sex videos, a man named Mohd Haziq Abdul Aziz, made a deliberate move in confessing his involvement in the matter.

“This boy who confessed... it is deliberate. If not he would have not admitted it.

“Usually the other person would be ashamed as well. He was not ashamed and said ‘I did it... with a minister’. For what reason?” he asked.

When asked his view on gutter politics in Malaysia Baharu, Dr Mahathir said it was dirty and the politics in the country should be made cleaner.

“If [it continues], then everyday [we] can show pornography. If you lose and you see someone else winning, you show pornography,” he quipped.

Dr Mahathir added that he had met with Azmin yesterday with business continuing as usual since Cabinet meetings are held on Wednesdays.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had back in 1998 faced sodomy and corruption charges during Dr Mahathir’s administration when the latter was the fourth prime minister.