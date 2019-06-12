Police await DNA results to identify murdered woman stuffed in box

The police are carrying out a DNA test on the body of a woman believed to have been killed by her boyfriend . — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, June 12 — The process of identifying the decomposed body of a woman found stuffed in a box by the roadside in the light industrial area in Taman Setia Indah, here, two days ago, has not been easy.

South Johor district police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said however, the police had carried out a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test on the body of a woman believed to have been killed by her boyfriend to determine whether the victim was the person reported missing last Friday.

“Presently, the police are using the statements from the suspects who confirmed that the deceased is the missing person, until DNA results obtained as soon as possible,” Shahurinain said in a statement, here today.

He said the two men detained in connection with the case were remanded for a week from yesterday to June 17 to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Previously, the 33-year-old woman reportedly left her house in Taman Sri Putri in Skudai on May 28 and her family had failed to contact her since the day after.

Her family then lodged a police report on Friday (June 7) which eventually led to the arrest of two men in their 30s, one of whom was the woman’s boyfriend, who are believed to have murdered the victim between May 29 and June 4 due to jealousy. — Bernama