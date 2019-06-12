PKR rejects dirty politics, sec-gen says as gay sex video goes viral

Saifuddin called for the rejection of gutter politics after a gay sex video alleged to involve two Pakatan Harapan men went viral. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail joined other top political party leaders and urged the public to stop sharing a sexual video of two men said to be from Pakatan Harapan (PH), one of them a leader.

The PKR secretary-general called it gutter politics and called for its rejection, saying the party had been elected on its reform agenda to improve nation-building.

“PKR calls out for the sharing of the video to be stopped immediately and not been spoken of.

“This kind of political tactic does not benefit the people or the country,” he said in a statement.

The Kulim-Bandar Baharu MP was responding to the viral sex videos that allegedly involved a federal minister who is also a PKR leader, and a government officer.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also the domestic trade and consumer affairs minister, is among the first members of the Cabinet after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to comment publicly on the gay sex video.

He said as one of the PH component parties, PKR will continue to focus on assisting the federal government to form policies and programmes for the people.

Haziq Aziz, who is said to be an aide to Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, had earlier admitted in a Facebook video confession to have been the other person in the leaked videos, which emerged on social media this week.

Malay Mail has not been able to reach the aide for independent verification as the latter’s phone has been switched off.