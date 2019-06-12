MACC vows to probe minister accused of graft, but Latheefa will stay off case

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) announced today that it will investigate an Umno member’s allegations that an engineering company had transferred about RM3.1 million into a minister’s bank account.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya, who was previously a member of PKR, the party that the implicated minister belongs to, said the investigation into Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Adam’s reports would be led by her deputy.

“I will not be involved in any way, whether in investigations or decision making,” Latheefa said in a statement.

News portal Free Malaysia Today reported that Lokman filed a complaint with the MACC yesterday, alleging that an engineering company transferred US$741,440 (about RM3.1 million) into a bank account bearing a PKR minister’s name on December 19, 2017.

Screenshots of the so-called transaction have been going around on social media.

Sex videos allegedly featuring the minister and another man were also distributed yesterday.

Last night, Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, the senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, allegedly admitted on his Facebook page to being the other person in the video that purportedly features a PKR leader.