Johor cops bust Alan Boy Gang car theft ring

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Ismail Dollah (far right) inspecting the recovered stolen vehicles with several senior officers at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor Baru today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 12 — The police have crippled the notorious vehicle theft syndicate believed to be behind a spate of car thefts here after a raid at a car storage warehouse in Batu 13, Sungai Tiram, near here.

A team from the Seri Alam district police arrested 11 men, aged between 29 and 45, in the 8.30pm raid on Sunday.

Known as the Alan Boy Gang, they are suspected of several car and motorcycle thefts in Seri Alam and Johor Baru.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Ismail Dollah said investigators conducted checks on 11 cars and two motorcycles in the storage facility during the raid.

“The checks revealed that three Proton Sagas, two Proton Iswaras and a Honda Civic had been reported stolen.

“Further checks on two motorcycles also found that the vehicles’ chassis numbers had been altered,” Ismail said at the Ulu Tiram police station here today.

Ismail said initial investigations concluded that the syndicate was actively involved in stealing and dismantling vehicles before selling off the parts to a third party.

He said all the suspects tested negative for narcotics substance abuse during the standard urine screening test.

“The suspects have been remanded from yesterday until tomorrow to assist in investigations,” said Ismail.

The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft and Section 29 (1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for possessing stolen items.