Dirty tactics reason why Malaysian youths stay away from politics says Syed Saddiq

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil January 2, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, June 12 — Pakatan Harapan youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today said the main reason why Malaysian youths have chosen to distance themselves from politics is due to the existence of gutter politics.

The Youth and Sports Minister was commenting on allegations by an individual regarding a sex video purporting to implicate Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“I abhor this level of gutter politics. The major reasons why some youth are saying that politics is despicable and choose to stay far, far away from it is exactly because of things like this.

“I think especially for young people politics should be about the battle of ideals, ideas, and principles. It is about finding ways to forward the interest of our nation collectively, not about sex, sex, sex, and more sex.

“I believe when I speak this also stands in the aspiration of a lot of young people as well,” he told reporters when met at a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) dinner event here today.

The Muar MP, who was also one of the many politicians added into a WhatsApp group which had shared videos and images of homosexual sex allegedly involving Azmin, said the culprits behind the act could have not “hit any lower than that.”

“I was looking through it they got phone numbers of almost all the ministers, politicians, political secretaries... I have no idea how even I don’t have their numbers.

“Evidently the individual or the group behind this cannot hit any lower than that but as I mentioned, I think politics in Malaysia should aspire for something much better,” he said.

Around 7pm, several media personnel, including one Malay Mail reporter, and the politicians were added to a new WhatsApp group which subsequently forwarded one video and two images of homosexual sex.

The group was named “Azmin ali part 2/4”, implying that there could be two more releases in the future.

Yesterday, several short videos had begun circulating on social media which depicted a man performing sexual acts on another man who allegedly resembles the minister.

The videos were first spread to journalists on a WhatsApp group called “Jemputan Raya Azmin Ali” purposely created for it, where several screenshots of bank transactions believed to be doctored with Azmin’s name were also attached.

“I really thought it was a Raya invitation,” Syed Saddiq added.