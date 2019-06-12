Agong arrives in Abu Dhabi for special visit to UAE (VIDEO)

The King kicks off his visit to the UAE with a gathering with the Malaysian diaspora today. — Bernama pic

ABU DHABI, June 12 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrived in Abu Dhabi today for a special visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from today until June 14.

The special aircraft carrying the Malaysian King touched down at the Abu Dhabi International Airport at about 1.30 local time (5.30pm in Malaysia).

On hand to welcome His Majesty was UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister His Highness Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Also present were Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob, Malaysian ambassador to the UAE Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin and consul-general in Dubai Datuk Yubazlan Yusof.

The King kicks off his visit to this Arabian Gulf nation by gracing a gathering with the Malaysian diaspora today.

Tomorrow, Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to attend an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace here before having a private meeting and luncheon with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Malaysian monarch’s itinerary includes performing Friday prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the largest mosque in the UAE.

Also lined up is a visit to the Wahat Al-Karama (Oasis of Dignity) — a memorial to the UAE’s fallen heroes — and the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.

In a statement in Kuala Lumpur, the Foreign Ministry said the special visit of Sultan Abdullah to the UAE symbolised the warm and close bilateral relations between the two countries.

This is Sultan Abdullah’s maiden visit to the UAE after taking the oath as Malaysia’s 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31. — Bernama