No need to amend existing MACC Act, says Dewan Rakyat Speaker

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof speaks at Parliament April 9, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — There is no need to amend Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 to improve the procedure for the appointment of the MACC chief commissioner, says Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

He said enlarging the discussion on the amendment was not required as the government had worked within the law in appointing new MACC Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya.

“Appointment of Latheefa is governed by the Act. No issue on it. The power lies with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with the advice of prime minister.

“The Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) can’t say they disagree because the appointment has been made. It’s a done deal,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the briefing for members of parliament and senators by Parlimentarians for Global Action on Protection of the Ocean here today.

Mohamad Ariff was responding to reporters on Dewan Rakyat deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming’s suggestion for the MACC Act to be amended.

According to Nga, the amendment must include a clause for a proposed appointment to first be referred to the PSC for Major Public Post Appointments.

On June 4, the Prime Minister’s Office via a statement announced the appointment of lawyer Latheefa as MACC chief effective June 1.

Latheefa took over the job from Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull who requested to shorten his contract which only expires on May 17 next year.

Mohamad Ariff said PSC was just a general oversee committee to see whether the appointee was right and proper for the job and not to validate.

“The PSC will be meeting this Thursday but I will not interfere with the committee’s role,” he said. — Bernama