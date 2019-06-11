IPCMC should go hand in hand with police rights guarantees, says IGP

General view of the 212th Police Day Parade at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The law enforcement of a country will be crippled if police personnel and service can be bought with bribes, said Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

“If we want to achieve developed country status, we must have a system of police service that is good, worthy.

“Just look at developed countries like in Europe, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, how the police give good service to their countries,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview at the Bukit Aman police headquarters here.

He said in this connection, the proposal to set up the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) should run simultaneously, that is with what is given by police service and providing for the rights of members of the security force.

He said IPCMC was first mooted after 2005 when there were voices calling for a form of investigation into the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) following too many cases of complaints and wrongdoings.

“It could be heard everywhere; I personally felt that these critical voices may have a basis but at the same time I also felt that PDRM should be given its rights as stipulated in our contract with the government.

“The government offered us such a service scheme, the government offered this type of welfare environment, the government will provide this infrastructure, so the two will run simultaneously.

“...that is PDRM is protected and accorded its rights as the main enforcement agency in this country and at the same time it is the responsibility of PDRM to give to the rakyat, the public the best service as specified by the law itself,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said it was inaccurate to say that the appeals from PDRM with regard to IPCMC were sentimental and emotional.

He, however, said PDRM members should understand and realise that they are given salary, power and various facilities and in return they must give the best service.

“...the result and effect of good implementation of laws is that the public can conduct their daily activities in full safety and the country will progress,” he said.

On May 10 this year, the media reported that PDRM had agreed to the setting up of IPCMC with the guarantee that the role and power of the police would not be eroded.

This agreement was reached at a meeting between PDRM and the National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) which was attended by Abdul Hamid and other senior police officers and associations of PDRM.

GIACC director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed said that matters of concern to the police were clarified during the discussions. — Bernama