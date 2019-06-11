Health minister: Tests disprove Gua Musang Orang Asli have TB, rat urine disease

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad visits ailing Batek Orang Asli in Gua Musang, Kelantan June 10, 2019. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The mysterious symptoms ailing several Batek Orang Asli in Gua Musang, Kelantan are not from either tuberculosis (TB) or leptospiroris, better known as rat urine disease, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

The health minister said he and his Cabinet colleague Senator P. Waytha Moorthy had visited the sickened Orang Asli at Hospital Gua Musang and were briefed on their condition by the Kelantan Health Department and the Gua Musang District Health Office.

“Until today, the source of the infection remains unknown. However, test results for TB and Leptospiroris are negative,” he said in a statement, adding that he is confident the mysterious illness gripping the Orang Asli in the district will be resolved soon.

Dzulkefly also promised follow-up action after seeing the poor conditions of the Batek Orang Asli who are without piped water and electricity at their third resettlement in the district, 2km away from their original village in Kampung Orang Asli Kuala Koh.

“I have been informed this matter has gained the attention of the Inter-Agency Committee Meeting today and follow-up action will be taken.”

The plight of the Batek Orang Asli came to public attention recently after several news outlets reported 12 people from the same village died after contracting a mystery viral infection which was blamed on environmental poisoning from a contaminated mine nearby.

Police have only been able to confirm two deaths so far with a post-mortem conducted on their bodies.

The remaining 10 are said to have been buried in the customary Batek way in the jungle and an operation involving 30 members of the General Operation Force and policemen from Gua Musang District Police headquarters to look for their graves is expected to start today, national news agency Bernama reported Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani saying yesterday.

The Kelantan government has also refuted allegations of a pneumonia outbreak among the Batek Orang Asli from mining-contamination, pointing out that the disease is spread by air and not water.