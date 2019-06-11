Boyfriend leads Johor cops to missing Skudai woman’s body stuffed in box and dumped by road

Police believe the 33-year-old woman was killed between May 29 and June 4 by her lover due to jealousy. — iStock.com pic via AFP

JOHOR BARU, June 11 — A woman reported missing on Friday has been found murdered, with her body stuffed inside a box that was left by the roadside in the light industrial area in Taman Setia Indah here.

Police believe the 33-year-old woman was killed between May 29 and June 4 by her lover due to jealousy.

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the body already had a foul smell when police found it at 6.30pm yesterday.

He said a special investigation team from the Johor police headquarters had earlier arrested two men in their 30s in connection with a report on the missing woman, who reportedly left her house in Taman Sri Putri in Skudai on May 28 and her family had failed to contact her since the day after.

“Following questioning, both men disclosed their involvement in the murder,” he said in a statement today.

One of them, who was the victim’s lover, brought police to the place where the body was dumped, he said.

Mohd Kamarudin said the lover claimed to have known the woman for eight years and that the victim was beaten at a business premises in the same housing area with hands and a rubber pipe.

This resulted in the victim collapsing when she went into the bathroom to take a shower.

Mohd Kamarudin said the suspect, who was a denture manufacturer, wrapped the victim’s body with a plastic canvas and left it in the premises but when the body began to emit an odour, he covered it with ceiling plaster.

The suspect then sought help from his friend, who was a clerk, to carry and throw the box containing the body by the roadside, he said.

According to Mohd Kamarudin, the two suspects, who have previous convictions for crime and drugs, have been remanded for investigation under Section 302 of Penal Code for murder. Police also seized three handphones from them. — Bernama