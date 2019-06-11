Batu Gajah man arrested for threatening to kill mum

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Adnan Basri said the suspect had demanded money from his mother this afternoon but was rejected by the victim. — iStock.com pic via AFP

BATU GAJAH, June 11 — A 33-year-old drug addict has been arrested after he threatened to kill his mother.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Adnan Basri said the suspect had demanded money from his mother this afternoon but was rejected by the victim.

“This made the suspect to throw a fit and threatened to kill the 71-year-old victim,” said Ahmad of the 1.15pm incident at Kampung Ara Payong here.

Fearing for her life, the victim proceeded to the police station to lodge a report with the assistance of a neighbour.

“Acting on the report, the suspect was apprehended at the scene at 4pm,” he said.

Initial investigations showed the suspect was the youngest of five children.

“He has previous convictions related to drugs,” added Ahmad, noting that the suspect’s urine tested positive for morphine.

This was the second time the suspect had threatened to harm a family member with the first incident during Ramadan last month.