Warden dies in accident in Rompin

Rompin district police chief DSP Zainal Omar Mahamud said Mohammad Zulfarhan Saidi, 22, who was riding a high-powered Kawasaki ERCF motorcycle died at the scene. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, June 10 — A warden of an orphanage was killed after he was pinned beneath one of a trailer’s tyres following a crash at Km129 Jalan Kuantan-Johor Baru in Rompin near here at 3.45pm today.

Rompin district police chief DSP Zainal Omar Mahamud said Mohammad Zulfarhan Saidi, 22, who was riding a high-powered Kawasaki ERCF motorcycle died at the scene.

“The accident was believed to have occurred when the victim was unable to avoid the trailer that was coming out of the Sungai Puteri palm oil collection centre heading to Endau, Johor,” he said when contacted here, today.

Zainal Omar said the 42-year-old driver of the trailer escaped unhurt.

He said the remains of the victim, who was from Sungai Puteri, were sent to the Rompin Hospital for post-mortem and the case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama