Two friends killed after motorcycle hits car

The victims’ motorcycle is believed to have veered to the opposite side of the road and collided head-on with a Proton Saga. — Picture courtesy of PDRM

TAPAH, June 10 — Two friends died after the motorcycle they were travelling on crashed into a car at Jalan Tapah, Cameron Highlands at 11.30pm yesterday.

District police chief Superintendent Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the two were identified as K. Yoganathanl, 19 and S. Dinesh, 18.

Wan Azharuddin said checks showed Yoganathanl was riding without a licence.

“Initial investigations showed the victims were heading towards Cameron Highlands while the car was travelling to Tapah.”

“Upon arriving at the scene, the victims’ machine was believed to have veered to the opposite side of the road and collided head-on with a Proton Saga,” he said in a statement today.

Yoganathanl died at Hospital Tapah at 1.21am today while Dinesh passed away at the same hospital an hour later.

Their remains were sent to the Tapah Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination scheduled later today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving leading to death.