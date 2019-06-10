Perak records 20 deaths in 12-day Op Selamat 15

The total number of deaths due to road accidents in Perak as on the 12th day of Op Selamat 15/2019 had gone down by 31 per cent compared with the same operation last year. — AFP pic

IPOH, June 10 — The total number of deaths due to road accidents in Perak as on the 12th day of Op Selamat 15/2019 had gone down by 31 per cent compared with the same operation last year.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain @ Abd Rasid said since the operation was launched on May 29, a total of 20 deaths were recorded from 18 fatal accidents throughout the state.

“During Op Selamat 13/2018, on the first 12 days, there were 29 deaths recorded from 28 accidents,” he told reporters at the Perak police chief’s open house in conjunction with 2019 Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2019 here today.

Op Selamat 15/2019 began at May 29 and will end on June 12.

Elaborating further, Razarudin said although the number of fatalities showed a reduction, the number of accidents rose seven per cent to 1,683 compared to 1,578 last year.

Razarudin said the municipal roads recorded the highest accident rate with 570 accidents, followed by federal roads (445); highways (283), state roads (279) and other roads (106).

In another development, Razarudin said the police had yet to receive the laboratory test results on bone fragments linked to the loss of Mohammad Ashraf Hassan, the 2019 Gopeng Ultra Trail (GUT) runner.

“The police have yet to get a response from the pathology department of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test results of the bone, once we receive, we will inform,” he said.

Mohammad Ashraf or better known as Acap went missing during the GUT 2019 competition on March 23. — Bernama