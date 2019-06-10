Patrol car went against traffic due to emergency, say police

Kamarudin said the response by the patrol car saw two policemen immediately controlling traffic flow at the scene and also rendering assistance to the accident victim before paramedics arrived. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, June 10 — A patrol car that drove against traffic on the Second Link Expressway yesterday was responding to a nearby accident, Johor police explained today.

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the patrol car from the police southern zone highway patrol unit had taken all safety measures into consideration before driving against traffic in an effort to give immediate and early response in the 2.30am incident.

“The patrol car took all precautions, such as flashing the vehicle’s beacon lights, siren and also driving on the expressway’s emergency lane.

“It was necessary action as traffic was not heavy and it was deemed safe for the patrol car as the accident scene was less than 1.5km from them,” said Mohd Kamarudin in a statement today.

He was responding to a video on social media yesterday that featured a police patrol car going against traffic at Kilometre 23 of the Second Link Expressway (East Bound) near the Taman Perling Toll Plaza.

Mohd Kamarudin added that the early response by the patrol car team saw the two policemen immediately controlling the traffic flow at the scene and also rendering assistance to the accident victim before paramedics arrived.

He said the police patrol car was earlier en-route to the Taman Perling Toll Plaza towards Johor Baru city centre when they were notified of the nearby accident by passing motorists.

“Police are following-up the matter in a detailed investigation,” said Mohd Kamarudin.

In Malaysia, marked police vehicles have to follow the Road Transport Act and comply with the highway code and traffic signs.

However, there are exemptions that apply in cases of emergencies and they are allowed to break the speed limits, go through red lights and also in certain circumstances, drive against traffic provided safety measures are complied with.