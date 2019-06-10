MMC-Garuda: MRT SSP line project traffic management update

A view of one of the trains of the Mass Rapid Transit in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — There will be a continuation of full bound closure along Jalan Kuala Selangor (Kepong-bound) at Kilometere 48 for a stretch of 100 metres from June 12 until August 11 to facilitate works related to the Mass Rail Transit Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line (MRT2) project.

MMC-Gamuda, in a statement here today, said the closure, specifically to facilitate the Segmental Box Girder launching and also other project related works, will start at 10.30pm to 6am intermittently for six months.

“During the closure, motorists from Jalan Kuala Selangor heading to Kepong will be diverted to the left ramp (towards Sierramas) before joining Jalan Kuala Selangor (Kepong-bound) to continue heading to Kepong,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, MMC-Gamuda also announced the continuation of the right hand closure (400 metres) towards the slip road to the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) (North-bound) from the MEX Highway from June 13 to July 6, with works to start from 9.30am to 4.30pm and 10pm to 5am.

During the closure, one lane will be made available to motorists heading to NPE.

In the same statement, MMC-Gamuda said there will be an intermittent lane closure at the slip road exit towards the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Highway (north-bound) from June 13 until July 6, from 10pm until 5am to facilitate the MRT project works.

Besides this, there will also be a continuation of lane closures involving three stages at Jalan Putra Permai, the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) and Persiaran Alpinia from June 12 until July 12 and duration of work is from 11pm until 5am.

During the 200-metre closure at the slip road from Jalan Putra Permai heading towards Putrajaya, one lane will be made available for motorists, while during the closure at the left lane, at LDP (Putrajaya-bound), the middle and right lanes (Putrajaya-bound) will be made available for motorists.

As for the second stage, during the 200-metre closure at the slip road from Jalan Putra Permai heading towards Putrajaya, one lane will be made available for motorists, while during the closure at the left and middle lanes at LDP (Putrajaya-bound), the right lane will be made available for motorists.

During the 200-metre closure at the slip road from Jalan Putra Permai heading towards Putrajaya, one lane will be made available for motorists, while during the closure at the middle and right lanes at the LDP (Putrajaya-bound) and the right lane (Puchong-bound), the left lane will be made available for motorists heading towards Putrajaya and the middle and left lanes will be made available for those heading towards Puchong. — Bernama